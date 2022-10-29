Najmodniejsze paznokcie [1.11.2022]. Zobacz wzory, pomysły, inspiracje paznokciowe [zdjęcia]

Jest także spore grono kobiet, które niezależnie od pory roku stawiają na klasykę np. w postaci manicure french czy beżowych odcieni.
Salon manicure w Twoim domu
Neonail
Lakier hybrydowy Seaside Forest 7,2 ml
Lakier Hybrydowy 7,2 ml - Seaside Forest Seaside F…
NEONAIL
NEONAIL Żel Budujący Clear Seria Basic 5ml
Neonail
Titanium Dip Powder NN EXPERT 20 g - Wild Mint
Titanium Dip Powder NN EXPERT 20 g - Wild Mint Kol…
Neonail
Titanium Dip Powder NN EXPERT 20 g - Hypnotic Violet
Titanium Dip Powder NN EXPERT 20 g - Hypnotic Viol…
Neonail
Lakier Hybrydowy NN Expert 15 ml - Wedding Princess
Lakier Hybrydowy NN Expert 15 ml - Wedding Princes…
Neonail
Paint UV Gel NN Expert 5 ml - Black Pearl
Paint UV Gel NN Expert 5 ml - Black Pearl Produkt …
Neonail
Lakier hybrydowy NN Expert 15 ml - Iconic Style
Lakier hybrydowy NN Expert 15 ml - Iconic Style La…
Neonail
Titanium Dip Powder NN EXPERT 20 g - FRENCH PINK dark
Titanium Dip Powder NN EXPERT 20 g - FRENCH PINK d…
Neonail
Fartuch stylisty NEONAIL Expert czarny - uniwersalny
Fartuch stylisty NEONAIL Expert czarny - uniwersal…
Neonail
Lakier Hybrydowy NN Expert 15 ml - Paradise Flower
Lakier Hybrydowy NN Expert 15 ml - Paradise Flower…
Neonail
Lakier Hybrydowy NN Expert 15 ml - Aloha Mood
Lakier Hybrydowy NN Expert 15 ml - Aloha Mood Laki…
Neonail
01 Korektor pod oczy Pro Eye Zone Concealer
KOREKTOR POD OCZY PRO EYE ZONE CONCEALER Profesjon…
Neonail
Lakier Hybrydowy True You 7,2 ml
Lakier Hybrydowy True You 7,2 ml Lakier hybrydowy …
Neonail
Zestaw Senza Filtri Collection Set
Zestaw Senza Filtri Collection Set Zestaw lakierów…
Neonail
Zestaw Senza Filtri Starter Set
Zestaw Senza Filtri Starter Set Zestaw startowy do…
Neonail
Nail Cleaner 50 ml
Nail Cleaner 50 ml Płyn do odtłuszczania naturalne…
Neonail
Pusher NN EXPERT „PRO” - CP - 02
Pusher NN EXPERT „PRO” - CP - 02 Każda stylistka p…
Neonail
Lakier Hybrydowy Love Imperfections 7,2 ml
Lakier Hybrydowy Love Imperfections 7,2 ml Lakier …
Neonail
Lakier Hybrydowy Keep Smiling 7,2 ml
Lakier Hybrydowy Keep Smiling 7,2 ml Lakier hybryd…
Neonail
Lakier Hybrydowy NN Expert 15 ml - Nude
Lakier Hybrydowy NN Expert 15 ml - Nude Lakiery hy…
Dołącz do nas na Facebooku!
Publikujemy najciekawsze artykuły, wydarzenia i konkursy. Jesteśmy tam gdzie nasi czytelnicy!
Kontakt z redakcją
Byłeś świadkiem ważnego zdarzenia? Widziałeś coś interesującego? Zrobiłeś ciekawe zdjęcie lub wideo?
Patricia Kazadi w Muzotoku - zapowiedź nowego odcinka